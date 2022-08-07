Record-breaking Ese Brume wins Commonwealth Games long jump gold







Ese Brume has won the women’s long jump event at the on-going Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, claiming gold in a Games record 7.00 metres ahead of Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl (6.95m). Ghana’s Deborah Acquah was third with a new personal best leap of 6.94m. Brume’s compatriot, Ruth Usoro, placed sixth with a jump of 6.56m. […]

