Climate change to cost Nigeria $460bn by 2050 – Expert | The Guardian Nigeria News

Prof. Chuwumerije Okereke, Director, Centre for Climate Change and Development at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State, says climate change will cost Nigeria $460 billion by 2050 if action is not taken to mitigate its effects.

Okereke made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the ninth international Lagos Climate Change Summit in Lagos.

”Climate change is costing Nigeria already $100 billion per annum. And that this amount will rise to about $460 billion per annum by 2050.

“And this represents a huge amount of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“From 2020 till now, climate change is already costing N15 trillion, representing two to 11 per cent of the GDP, by 2050 climate change will be costing N69 trillion, representing six to 30 per cent of the GDP,” Okereke said.

The expert, who is also a visiting professor to Oxford University, said that climate change was already having untold effect on flooding and…