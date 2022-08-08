EU plan to cut gas use by 15% comes into effect | The Guardian Nigeria News

An EU plan to cut gas consumption across the bloc by 15 percent to cope with an energy price crisis spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine comes into effect on Tuesday.

The EU regulation enshrining the plan agreed two weeks ago by the 27-nation bloc was published Monday in the European Union’s official administrative gazette, with the stipulation it would take force from Tuesday.

“Considering the imminent danger to the security of gas supply brought about by the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, this regulation should enter into force as a matter of urgency,” it said.

The aim is for the EU to be able to bolster its reserves of gas in time for what is likely to be a very tough winter. European households and businesses are being squeezed by skyrocketing energy prices and reduced Russian gas that several member states are dependent on.

The regulation said that EU countries “shall use their best efforts” to cut gas consumption by “at least 15…