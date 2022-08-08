Haaland double gives Man City dream start, Man United beaten by Brighton | The Guardian Nigeria News

Erling Haaland scored twice on his Premier League debut as Manchester City opened their defence of the title with a 2-0 win at West Ham, while Manchester United was beaten 2-1 by Brighton in Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge on Sunday.

Haaland lived up to the hype since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to give the champions a perfect start to the season in the searing heat of East London.

West Ham nearly derailed City’s title chances when they led 2-0 at half-time in the penultimate game of last season before Pep Guardiola’s men battled back for the point that ultimately edged out Liverpool at the top of the table.

But they were no match this time as Haaland immediately proved the value of City adding a proven goalscorer to their arsenal.

The Norwegian has been signed as the long-term successor to Sergio Aguero and started his City career just like the club’s all-time record goalscorer with a double on his league debut.

Haaland had missed chances in City’s 3-1…