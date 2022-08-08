Kizz Daniel Arrested After Failing To Perform In Tanzania





Nigerian artiste, Kizz Daniel (real name:Oluwatobilola Daniel Anidugbe) has been arrested by the Tanzania police for a breach of contract. The Buga singer who was billed to perform at his own concert tagged “Afro Classic World Tour” simply did not show up. Early today, videos of the concert goers destroying properties in the concert surfaced […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper