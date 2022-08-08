Minister urges more awareness on mental health among military personnel





The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has urged the military to increase awareness on mental health among its personnel toward addressing impact of post-trauma and stress disorder among troops. Ehanire made the call at the opening of a Mental Health Resilience and Wellness Course 2 (MHRWC2) of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) on […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper