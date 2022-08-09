Elton John And Britney Spears To Collaborate On New Song | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Guardian Nigeria
08 August 2022 |
9:42 pm
Princess of pop Britney Spears will join forces with music maestro Elton John on a new single, the record company releasing the track said Monday.
The pair — who between them have 90 years’ experience in the music business — will collaborate on “Hold Me Closer,” Interscope Records said.
There were no further details, including when the track would be released, but it will…
Source: Guardian Newspaper