Elton John And Britney Spears To Collaborate On New Song | The Guardian Nigeria News

Princess of pop Britney Spears will join forces with music maestro Elton John on a new single, the record company releasing the track said Monday.

British singer Sir Elton John performs on stage during his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour at Soldier Field on August 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

The pair — who between them have 90 years’ experience in the music business — will collaborate on “Hold Me Closer,” Interscope Records said.

There were no further details, including when the track would be released, but it will…



