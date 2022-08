A Director with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Alhaji Mohammadu Kudu Lawal has been shot dead by suspected unknown gunmen. It was gathered that Lawal was shot dead on his way to Abuja, the federal capital territory (FCT) on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The FIRS Director was shot dead while another staff of FIRS […]

