Biyi Bandele, the director of the famed movie adaptation “Half of a Yellow Sun,” reportedly passed away at age 54. His death was announced in a statement signed by his daughter Temi Bandele. The statement reads, “I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday 7th of August in Lagos of my […]

