Kuda appoints management officers for international expansion — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Kuda, the Money App for Africans is poised to stamp its footprint in the global banking industry with the appointment of Pavel Khristolubov and Elena Lavezzi as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), respectively at the group level. The appointments, which were the outcome of a diligent recruitment process aimed at acquiring fit-for-purpose candidates to help in driving the vision and mission of the financial institution, were recently announced by the Board of Directors of Kuda Technologies Limited.

Pavel Khristolubov joined Kuda Technologies Limited from the Tinkoff Bank, a commercial bank in Eastern Europe, where he was responsible for managing the efficiency of the workforce both on product development teams and operational platforms. During his tenure as COO, the bank’s client base grew from seven million to 22 million active clients, and his focus was to keep quality and cost levels under control and implement of required processes and…