





The Lagos Police Command yesterday paraded 34-year-old Emmanuel Rolland for duping unsuspecting passengers. The suspected was arrested on Friday, July 29, 2022, along Ipakodo road by officers of Ipakodo division after his victim raised an alarm. The State’s Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspect, alongside his conspirators who is still at large, while operating […]

The post Lagos police parade 34-year-old suspected fraudster appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper