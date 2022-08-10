Group, others decry poor implementation of police Act 2020 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Stakeholders and experts in the security and business sectors have said that until the police Act 2020 is fully implemented, public safety will continue to elope the nation.

The experts who met to proffer solutions and find a way out towards the implantation of the Act yesterday in Abuja, lamented the rise in insecurity across the country stating that public safety is key to growing Nigeria’s business environment.

Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, (NESG), Laoye Jaiyeola, noted that public safety plays a critical role in supporting economic growth by reducing crime and enhancing the desirability of communities as places to live and locate businesses.

He said “Every society needs a strong and effective police force to maintain law and order, promote peace and harmony and secure lives and properties. Institutions such as the police is not only central to individual safety but also to a better business environment as well as economic…