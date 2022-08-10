How To Properly Store Nuts — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

12 hours ago
Siphamandla Innocent Nene’s deep house tracks, like the skin-colour-changing reptile that inspired his stage name, China Charmeleon, take on different hues—plated with dazzling synth lines, darkened by gloomy pads, or enriched with dusty soul samples. China Charmeleon’s innovation has not only astonished fans, but also South African house stalwarts like as Vinny Da Vinci and DJ Christos.
1 day ago
Nigerian artiste, Kizz Daniel (real name:Oluwatobilola Daniel Anidugbe) has been arrested by the Tanzania police for a breach of contract. The Buga singer who was billed to perform at his own concert tagged “Afro Classic World Tour” simply did not show up. Early today,…
Source: Guardian Newspaper