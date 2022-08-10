Luddy Dave Features Yo Maps In “Feelings” | The Guardian Nigeria News

1 day ago
MTV has made a special statement about Nicki Minaj, it appears that Minaj will also be recognised at this year’s Video Music Awards. It should come as no surprise that Minaj will get MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award because her legacy in rap is far from over and her impact and influence as a…
1 day ago
Siphamandla Innocent Nene’s deep house tracks, like the skin-colour-changing reptile that inspired his stage name, China Charmeleon, take on different hues—plated with dazzling synth lines, darkened by gloomy pads, or enriched with dusty soul samples. China Charmeleon’s innovation has not only astonished fans, but also South African house stalwarts like as Vinny…
Source: Guardian Newspaper