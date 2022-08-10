Umahi bans selling, buying of lands, shops at Ebonyi market





Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has warned against the illegal selling and buying of lands and shops at the popular Kpirikpiri market in the state. This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Abakaliki by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji. Umahi warned the people involved to desist from the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper