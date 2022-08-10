Umahi bans selling, buying of lands, shops at Ebonyi market

By
Headliners
-
9


Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has warned against the illegal selling and buying of lands and shops at the popular Kpirikpiri market in the state. This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Abakaliki by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji. Umahi warned the people involved to desist from the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper

