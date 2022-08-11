A Brazilian Lady Defrauded Her Mother Of Artwork Worth Over $100 Million | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sabine Coll Boghici, a 48-year-old Brazilian woman, was detained on suspicion of participating in a bizarre scheme to defraud her 82-year-old mother Genevieve Boghici the wife of the late art collector Jean Boghici of money, valuables, and jewellery totalling approximately 724 million reais ($142.42 million). Her arrest has revealed a frightening web of deception that,…