First batch of athletes arrive to rousing reception in Abuja — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Amusan, Brume jet out to the U.S., AFN officials, remaining athletes return today

• How Ofili wanted to pull out of C’wealth Games

The first batch of Team Nigeria athletes to the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was yesterday, given a heroic welcome by the Federal Government on their return after a successful outing.

Receiving the athletes and their officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, applauded their excellent performance, which yielded 35 medals, lifting the country to the seventh position on the Games’ honours roll.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, the minister expressed joy on behalf of the country over their outstanding achievement, which was the first in the history of the nation.

“We are proud of you. We are also ready to give you all the support needed to make you soar higher…