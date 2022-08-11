Flooding: Lagos government constructing 1.2km drainage diversion – Sanwo-Olu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday said the state government is constructing a new 1.2 kilometer drainage diversion in the Ilubirin area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu made this known while addressing newsmen after the inspection of some projects on the Island, which included Tapa/Oke-popo Adeniji-Adele Road construction, the new Massey Children Hospital, and the renovation of General Hospital, Odan and the laying of three high-capacity pumps at Ilubirin drainage site.

He said with the 1.2 kilometers drainage diversion, the issue of flooding at Lagos Island would soon be permanently resolved.

The governor who was accompanied by some executive members on a four-hour inspection around the facilities said that with the level of work done so far, the contractors were working as scheduled.

”We are constructing a new one-kilometre or 1.2 kilometre diversion in front of the Olubirin Housing Estate that will take a big body of water onto the Lagos lagoon and we are expecting…