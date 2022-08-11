Governors have no justification to challenge $418m deduction – Malami | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says state governors have no justification to challenge the $418 million deductions from the Paris Club refund paid to consultants they hired.

According to him, the noise making arising from the Governors Forum was not only unjustified, but “a clear case of absence of defense.”

The minister made this position known when he featured on the weekly Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister reminded the governors that they created the liability whose payment they had also indemnified.

He affirmed that when the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) made a request for the refund, one of the component was the settlement of the consultants who were engaged by the forum.

Malami, however, said the governors later decided to stop payment while asking for an out of court settlement.

He said this resulted to request to the President to make…