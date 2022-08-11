





Shiraz Khota, Human Experience Management Sales Leader at SAP Africa JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 11 August 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- With the world gripped in a state of unprecedented uncertainty following the disruption of the pandemic and the transformational impact of technology, companies are facing an uphill battle with attracting, motivating and retaining top talent. According to Shiraz […]

The post How to beat the Great Resignation with human experience mana￼gement appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper