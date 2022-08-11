Thai police say murdered Nigerian and lover may have links to drug smugglers







The police in Thailand say a Nigerian man and a Vietnamese woman recently found buried in Chok Chai district of the Asian nation were lovers, and their deaths may be linked to transnational crystal methamphetamine trafficking. Pol Gen Suchart Teerasawat, Thailand’s deputy national police chief, according to a report carried by the Bangkok Post, said […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper