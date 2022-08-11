Two more ISWAP terrorists linked to Owo church attack arrested





Nigeria Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said two more Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists linked to the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state, has been arrested. Terrorists attack the Catholic Church in Ondo State in early June and killed over 40 worshippers with many others injured. The incident drew widespread condemnation, […]

