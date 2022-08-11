Waste evacuation charge in Lagos may increase by 50% from Oct – LAWMA — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has hinted that the charge for waste evacuation may increase by 50 per cent from Oct. 1.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, gave the hint on Wednesday in Lagos during a news conference on the activities of the agency from Jan. 2022 till date, recent challenges, solutions, as well as sustainability measures that had been put in place.

Odumboni said that the rising cost of operation, the cost of overheads, majorly diesel and spare parts for the trucks that waste managers used for evacuation of wastes, had warranted the increment.

He said that with these realities, a tariff review was under consideration and the upward price review of about 50 per cent would commence Oct. 1.

The LAWMA boss said that from Sept. 1, there would be an extensive and consultative review of the tariffs, to meet the rising cost of operations.

He said though Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration planned to support the Private Sector…