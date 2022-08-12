Analysing Nigeria's National Artificial Intelligence Policy





It is no more news that Artificial Intelligence (AI) growth can be attributed to Digital Innovation and the evolution of technology. Globally, countries are grappling with ways to manage the exponential growth of new and emerging technologies to advance their economies. AI remains one of the most significant technologies for business, the economy, and society […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper