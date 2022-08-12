Kozykid Releases First Track Off Anticipated new EP titled “YKTV” — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Fast rising artiste, Kozykid recently released his single titled “YKTV” off his upcoming debut EP “Kozy ASF”. Daniel Ogwu Chukura, known professionally as Kozykid is a Nigerian Afro pop singer, songwriter and record producer. Produced by Musestrokes, “YKTV”, an abbreviation for “You Know The Vibes” is part of a larger body of work yet to…