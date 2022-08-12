Listen: Megan Thee Stallion Releases New Album ‘Traumazine’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

13 Aug 2021
Wizkid has been nominated for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for “Brown Skin Girl.” the 2019 collaboration with Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and SAINt JHN. “Brown Skin Girl” was nominated in the Best R&B and Best Cinematography categories, Billboard reported. Overall, Justin Bieber leads this year’s list of nominees with seven, followed by Megan Thee…
13 Sep 2021
Hosted by rapper Doja Cat, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night. The night’s big winner was Lil Nas X, who took home multiple awards, including the coveted Video of the Year trophy as well as honors for Best Direction and Best Visual Effects, all for his… …
Source: Guardian Newspaper