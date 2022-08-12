Listen: Megan Thee Stallion Releases New Album ‘Traumazine’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

13 Aug 2021

Wizkid has been nominated for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for “Brown Skin Girl.” the 2019 collaboration with Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and SAINt JHN. “Brown Skin Girl” was nominated in the Best R&B and Best Cinematography categories, Billboard reported. Overall, Justin Bieber leads this year’s list of nominees with seven, followed by Megan Thee…