New app to revolutionise recruitment process | The Guardian Nigeria News

A new app, 56Bridge, which promises to redefine the process of recruitment and reduce its cost by as much as 80 per cent, has been unveiled.

Created by BridgeGap Consults Limited, the app manages recruitment plans end-to-end, giving both candidates and recruiters the flexibility lacking in the traditional format.

For a prospective employee, the process starts with creating profiles/generating CV, taking an employment test, browsing for a suitable job and ends with taking job interviews from anywhere in the world.

On the other hand, an employer could use the app to receive pre-recorded interview videos from prospects, shortlist candidates and conduct employment tests.

56Bridge comes in five subscription plans – free, starter, pro, premium and enterprise packages – depending on each organisation’s human resource need.

Group Head of Operations of BridgeGap, Mosun Obembe, said the app could also be used for live interviews, ranging from test to final assessment. It is also…