ljoya Rumble dance contest comes on stream | The Guardian Nigeria News

Over 100 participants are expected to compete for the $1000, in the maiden ljoya Rumble, a dance competition organised by Real Made in Africa Concept.

According to the organisers, the competition is a family entertainment show that seeks to reward young talents in Nigeria. To be held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, on August 13, 2022, the event will spotlight the role of dance as a tool for advocacy and youth empowerment.



Speaking on the show, senior partner, Real Made in Africa, Churchill Edore, said: “This is a festival. We intend doing this every month across Local Councils in Lagos, then go from city to city in the country, but as of now, we don’t have any brand sponsor to sponsor it. But we are actually looking for…