NEMA distributes relief items to flood victims in Jigawa | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has started the distribution of relief items to victims affected by flood in six local government areas of Jigawa.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib, was represented by the Coordinator, NEMA Kano Territorial Office, Mr Nura Abdullahi, at the event.

According to him, the benefiting local government areas are Hadejia, Kirikasamma, Kafinhausa, Birniwa, Kaugama, and Malammadori.

said that the relief items were: 7,650 bags of rice, 6,450 bags of maize, 950 of 20litres of vegetable oil, 530 cartons of seasoning, 50 bags of 20kg salt, and 6,000 bags of cement.

Others are 4,400 bundles of roofing sheet, 900 bags of 3inch nails, 1,100 packets of zinc nails, 2,900 pieces of ceiling board, 2,900 pieces of blanket, and 5,900 pieces of nylon mat.

He said that floods and windstorms had led to the death of several people and the destruction of houses and other infrastructure in different parts of the state since the 2022 rainy season…