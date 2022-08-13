





Professor Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate of the Accord Party, believes that only a candidate who is unaffiliated to a sect can solve the effects vested by terrorism on the Nigerian economy. The effect of terrorist activities such as suicide bombings, kidnappings, destruction of lives, public infrastructure, private and entrepreneurial investments, the climate of fear, […]

The post Only candidate free of sect affiliation can solve Nigeria’s issues – Accord Party’s Imumolen appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper