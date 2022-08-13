Thirty-five persons kidnapped in Kaduna community regains freedom





Thirty-five persons kidnapped three weeks ago at Keke Millennium City under Cikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom. The victims returned to Keke B community Saturday evening and were received by hundreds of people. A leader of a Joint Taskforce of the community Uwasu Yunusa confirmed their release. Our correspondent gathered that […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper