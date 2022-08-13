Winning styles of Serena Williams | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ask Serena Williams and she would tell you how keeping a finicky fashion sense can be a strong success motivator in a chosen career.

Serena Williams’s on-court fashion has become almost as legendary as her incredible tennis career since she played her first professional game in 1995.

Although on the verge of retiring as she recently announced, the tennis court would never forget this one tennis star whose step on the court gets grazing eyes attention clued to not just her beauty but elegance both in overall dress up, walk and carriage.

This Tennis star is one of the athletes who have made tennis fashion become a full-blown trend as she effortlessly ensures that she innovate her tennis wardrobe with designers year in and out. As her fashion personality rose with her career, she got fashion endorsement with Puma, and sponsorship with Nike.

Throughout her career, the queen of tennis court catwalk and style never missed a chance to glamorise the tennis court with…