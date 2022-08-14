FCT police arrest six suspects, recover 76 stolen laptops — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Intelligence Team Nabs Killers Of Retired DPO, Lawmaker In Bauchi

The menace of theft of items in parked cars and public spaces around the Central Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may have been checked finally as Operatives of the FCT Police Command attached to the Central Police Station (CPS), in a painstaking investigation following public outcry, have arrested six suspects and recovered one Tablet and 75 laptops of various brands and grades.



FCT police spokesman, Josephine Adeh, who made the disclosure, noted that the ongoing operation, which has lasted five days, is targeted at identifying distinctive styles of the perpetrators of the dastardly acts, and arrest of notorious thieves, receivers of stolen properties, and the recovery of same.



According to her, “So far, the male trio of Akintunde Balogun, a 48-year-old resident of Gwagwalada, Mohammed Usuf, a 27-year-old resident of Kaduna road, and Shetima Abubakar, a 27-year-old male resident of…