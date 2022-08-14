Ghana High Commission refutes Akufo-Addo’s alleged letter advising Tinubu to step aside for Peter Obi | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ghanaian High Commission in Nigeria has said that President Nana Akufo-Addo did not write the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential flag-bearer, Bola Tinubu to step aside for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Flag-bearer, Peter Obi.

The Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Rashid Bawa, made this known in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja.

Bawa refuted the publications circulating in the media alleging that Akufo-Addo had written Tinubu to give Obi a chance to seek treatment for his health.

He stated that Ghana and Nigeria have had decades of cordial relations in line with the tenets of democratic governance, rule of law, respect for and adherence to the principle of non-interference in the internal political mechanisms of other countries.

“To that end, the President of the Republic of Ghana will not interfere in Nigeria’s internal affairs and politics, as captured in the series of tweets of Tuesday, 9 August 2022, from His Excellency’s Twitter…