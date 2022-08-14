Nasarawa State, LifeBank partner to digitise medical oxygen demand | The Guardian Nigeria News

LifeBank, a healthtech that enables hospitals to access medical supplies through its digital marketplace has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nasarawa State Government to digitize oxygen demand and access in the state.

Under the terms of the partnership, LifeBank will employ AirX, its forecasting and prediction tool to monitor oxygen usage and predict oxygen demand in selected public healthcare facilities across Nasarawa State.

The partnership will see LifeBank collaborate with the Nasarawa Investment & Development Agency (NASIDA) and the Nasarawa State Ministry of Health.

The goal of the partnership is to collect and analyze data that enables healthcare facilities to predict their oxygen demand based on historical data and recorded patterns. This ensures that the selected healthcare facilities in Nasarawa State have adequate oxygen supplies in stock at all times and can reduce negative patient outcomes.

LifeBank Country CEO, Ugochukwu Obiakor expressed…