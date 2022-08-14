ORIJIN Set To Storm The Big Brother House With Ankara-Themed Party | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Guardian Life 13 August 2022 |

5:00 pm The Big Brother Naija season 7 show tagged ‘Level Up’ is in full swing and all eyes are on the Housemates who are set to rock the dancefloor and represent their true roots on Saturday, 13th August 2022 for the much-anticipated Orijinal BBN Party. Themed Orijinal Ankara Party, Housemates are expected to showcase their creativity…

The Big Brother Naija season 7 show tagged ‘Level Up’ is in full swing and all eyes are on the Housemates who are set to rock the dancefloor and represent their true roots on Saturday, 13th August 2022 for the much-anticipated Orijinal BBN Party. Themed Orijinal Ankara Party, Housemates are expected to showcase their creativity while rocking…