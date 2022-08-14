Smuggling: Customs to deploy drones, body cameras, others to borders | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says plans are ongoing to deploy drones and other technologically advanced facilities to the country’s borders in its bid to curb smuggling.

The Public Relations Officer of Customs, Deputy Comptroller Timi Bomodi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that technology would help tackle the menace.

He said one of the major efforts in that regard was deploying “technology like drones, non intriusic inspection at the borders and a lot of other things that are in the pipeline.”

Bomodi said progress had been made with regard to the concession agreement or modernisation agreement with Huawei company and other technical partners in that regard.

According to him, the development will enhance the process of accessing potential danger as well as how to tackle them.

On calls in some quartres for deployment of more manpower at the borders, the Customs spokesperson said the borders were too large to be fully covered by manpower.

“if you take…