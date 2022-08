Rapper 50 Cent has disclosed the moment Beyoncé confronted him over his feud with Jay-Z. The “Many Men” hitmaker revealed that Queen Bey “jumped out” at him and “was ready to fight” after he stopped by to talk to her husband in Las Vegas many years ago. He made this revelation during an appearance on “The […]

