The partnership aims to promote awareness of policy regulation, intra-Africa Trade & payment infrastructure, and financial inclusion ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 15 August 2022, /African Media Agency/- African Media Agency a leading pan-African PR and communications firm today announced its partnership with Africa Fintech Summit for its 8th edition to be held in Cape Town early November this […]

The post African Media Agency Partners with Africa Fintech Summit’s 8th Edition Hosted in the city of Cape Town appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper