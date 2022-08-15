EFCC recovers military equipment from contractor | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa has handed over some military equipment and accouterment to the Nigerian Military High Command.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the Commission’s Zonal Command in Abuja, Bawa commended the longstanding collaborative relationship between the Commission and the Nigerian Military.

Represented by Head of Operations, Headquarters, Assistant Commander of the EFCC ACE II, Michael Wetkas, the EFCC boss explained that the items were recovered from a contractor who supplies military equipment, stating that they were voluntarily handed over to the Commission in the course of an investigation.

He said it was important to hand over the equipment directly to the military to prevent them from getting into the wrong hands.

Col.AT Bitiyong, who received the items on behalf of the Commander, Defence Headquarters Garrison, expressed appreciation to the EFCC for the mutual relationship between the…