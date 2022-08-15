Kidnap kingpin Wadume sentenced to seven years imprisonment





A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced a kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, also known as Wadume, and two others, to seven years’ imprisonment. Justice Binta Nyako convicted Wadume of two of the 13-count charges against him and two others. Wadume was charged alongside Aliyu Dadje, a police inspector, Auwalu Bala, Uba Bala, Bashir Wazlri, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper