Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be posthumously honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The late rapper will receive the honour on August 15, which would have marked his 37th birthday. American strategist Karen Civil carried the news of this honour in a tweet following an announcement by Walk Of Fame. She wrote, “Nipsey Hussle […]

The post Nipsey Hussle Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper