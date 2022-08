The inflation rate in Nigeria climbed to a near 17-year high in July, fueled by bread, cereal, gas, and transport costs, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday. NBS release of the consumer price index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services, showed a surge to 19.64 […]

