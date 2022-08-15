This Week's Favorite New Song Is Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl"





The most popular new song this week is “Super Freaky Girl,” the most recent single from Nicki Minaj. Fans of music chose the Queen of Rap’s Rick James-sampling single as their favourite new song release of the previous week in a survey that was published on Billboard. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Traumazine,” Anitta and Maluma’s “El […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper