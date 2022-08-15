Tuchel and Conte charged after Battle of the Bridge | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte have been charged with improper conduct after their explosive clashes in Sunday’s stormy 2-2 draw.

Tuchel and Conte were embroiled in two angry exchanges as tempers flared in the Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Both managers were booked for the first bust-up, which was sparked after Conte celebrated Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s equaliser close to Tuchel’s technical area.

Tuchel and Conte clashed again when an aggressive handshake between the pair, who were both shown red cards, sparked further ugly scenes involving players and coaching staff from the London rivals.

“Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, following the Premier League fixture between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022,” an FA statement said on Monday.

“It is alleged that the behaviour of both managers was improper following the end of the fixture. Thomas Tuchel and…