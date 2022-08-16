Adele Reveals Postponed Vegas Residency Had “No Soul” And “Lacked Intimacy”





Adele has disclosed the reasons behind her postponed Las Vegas residency noting that she had to move it because it had “no soul.” The Grammy Award-winning singer made this revelation in her cover story with Elle Magazine. Adele was scheduled to begin her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on January 21 2022, with […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper