Afenifere accuses Buhari govt of ‘ceding’ Nigeria to terrorists | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Why bandits attack Catholic priests, by HURIWA

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, knocked the Federal Government over poor handling of the nation’s security.

It described the situation as equivalent to ceding the country to terrorists.

A statement by National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi, described a recent confession by President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, as “very unfortunate and an admission of failure” by government.

Shehu had said government was “deceived” into releasing the detained wife and children of a terrorist without reciprocal freeing of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims.

Afenifere said: “In view of the fact that government is expected to possess superior power in virtually everything above others in a country; considering the fact that the primary responsibilities of the government are provision of security and welfare for the people; and considering the fact that the current…