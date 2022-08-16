EFCC, Army arrest 120 suspected oil thieves in Port Harcourt | The Guardian Nigeria News

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Port Harcourt Zonal Command, in a joint operation with personnel of the 6 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army Port Harcourt have arrested 120 suspects for alleged illegal oil bunkering

They were arrested on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Ndoni, Rivers State where suspected illegally refined stolen petroleum products are off-loaded into vehicles at the waterfronts for distribution within and outside Rivers State.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Monday, said the arrest of the suspects was made possible by intelligence on the alleged illegal oil bunkering activities in the locality.

He said in the course of the arrest, eight vehicles and pumping machines were recovered.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” Uwujaren said.