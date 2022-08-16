Fulani bandits attacking Catholic priests to grow their kidnap-for-ransom business, say HURIWA





….. blames Presidency, security agencies Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Monday, slammed the Federal Government and security agencies over the rising kidnapping and killing of Catholic priests who are now endangered species as they have become soft targets for suspected Fulani bandits who are growing their kidnap-for-ransom business. HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade […]

