NSCDC trains squad for schools protection — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has trained a specialised female squad for school protection.

The squad would be deployed to schools nationwide as part of measures to curtail security threats on educational institutions.

A statement by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Olusola Odumosu, said that the Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, made the disclosure at a train-the-trainer workshop on Tuesday in Abuja.

The CG advised the unit to remain focused, resilient and committed to the security of schools, the protection of students, teachers and other workers.

Audi, represented by Nnamdi Nwinyi, Deputy Commandant General, Crisis and Disaster Management, said the corps had developed strategic plans to enhance security nationwide.

He charged the trainees to expand their capacity by engaging in critical thinking, so as to come up with more robust ideas and solutions to achieve safety in schools.

He said that the corps had developed a robust template that…